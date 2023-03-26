WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — B&E Wholesale is currently accepting donations for tornado survivors in the Rolling Fork, Mississippi community.

Times use to be hard and I would scratch up a few things at auctions in that community. I would often go to auctions there in the community and it would help me through tough times. Now I have my own business and it was because of the support of that community I have what I have today and I would just like to give back. Owner of B&E Wholesale Eric Mancill

At this time there is no need for donations of water, but items such as feminine products, deodorant, baby supplies, clothing, and any other items you think the survivors might need will be accepted. Donations can be given now until 1 PM tomorrow before the truck leaves for Mississippi.

Bring your items to B&E Wholesale at 100 Trenton Street in West Monroe.