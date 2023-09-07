MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, September 7, 2023, officials of Bayou Kubota held a groundbreaking ceremony in Monroe, La. According to Bayou Kubota President Jeremy Gantt, the company plans to invest $5 million in properties and buildings in the Monroe community.

It’s been a longtime coming to be able to come over to this market and to be able to start this building. We started this project in January 2020. So, you can see it’s been three and a half years to get this going. It’s a good day. Jeremy Gantt, President of Bayou Kubota

Gantt also mentioned that he hopes this investment is something that the community will be proud of.