STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, February 27, 2023, officers of the Sterlington Police Department were involved in a high-speed chase with a suspect. After the chase came to an end, officers made contact with Joshua Sinclair Christian of Bastrop, La.

According to police, Christian was taken into custody after the chase and booked for Speeding, Aggravated Flight from an Officer, No Insurance, No Driver’s License, and Open Container. Sterlington Police confirmed that the chase was successfully brought to a safe ending without injury to the suspect or property damage.