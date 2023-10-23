MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Due to overwhelming demands, award-winning country singer-songwriter and Franklin Parish native, Lainey Wilson, is adding a second show for a tour stop in Monroe, La. in November 2024. According to officials, Wilson will be performing at the Monroe Civic Center on November 15, 2024, and November 16, 2024, for her Country’s Cool Again Tour.

Presale tickets begin on October 23, 2023. Public sale tickets will go on sale on Friday, October 27, 2023, at 10 AM through Ticketmaster.

To purchase tickets for the concert, click here.