OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — There is currently a $1,000 reward available to anyone who can provide information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of a suspect or suspects for shooting and killing a horse off of Highway 554, Perryville Road. The shooting occurred sometime between September 24, 2023, and September 29, 2023.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 329-1200, private message their Facebook page, or use the mobile app with their information.