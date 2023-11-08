MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 8, 2023, at 10:17 AM, officials responded to the fatal officer-involved shooting that took place on Ray Drive in Monroe, La.

On November 7, 2023 at 5:34 PM, the Northeast Louisiana Sheriff’s Investigative (NLSIU) was requested to investigate an officer involved shooting that occurred in Monroe, Louisiana. Detectives are currently gathering evidence, interviewing witnesses, and reviewing the circumstances surrounding the shooting. These investigations are complex and they take time. Additional information will be released when it becomes available. Lieutenant Matthew Henderson, Northeast Louisiana Sheriff’s Investigative

On Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at 5:15 PM, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were in an officer-involved shooting on Ray Drive in Monroe, La. According to authorities, one person was pronounced deceased and their identity will not be released at this time.

Deputies were not injured during the incident.