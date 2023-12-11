All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, December 7, 2023, the United States Postal Inspection Service executed a search warrant on a package destined for Lincoln Parish. During the search warrant, authorities reportedly located approximately 5.12 pounds of methamphetamine in the package.

According to the affidavit, authorities conducted a controlled delivery of the package and an unknown female subject retrieved the package, and traveled to Monroe, La. The package was transported to 32-year-old Stephen Powell and he was followed by authorities to a residence on Oliver Road.

Authorities were alerted that the package was open and they entered the home. According to authorities, Powell, Warren Blanson, Shaterika Anders, and two other suspects were apprehended and a search warrant was executed for the home. During the search, authorities located multiple digital scales, marijuana, a loaded Rossl. 22 LR, multiple assorted firearm magazines, and a loaded SCCY 9mm.

Warren Blanson Photo courtesy of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

Stephen T. Powell Photo courtesy of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

The suspects were charged with drug-related and firearm offenses. The incident is an ongoing federal investigation, according to authorities.