All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 27, 2023, agents of the Louisiana Probation and Parole Office conducted a routine residence check at a home on Redbud Street in West Monroe, La. During the routine check, agents located the following narcotics in the home:

Crystal methamphetamine

Marijuana

Buprenorphine

Fentanyl

Xanax

Clonazepam

Authorities made contact with 45-year-old Tracy Reiger and she allegedly advised agents that the narcotics belonged to her. She was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center where she was charged with three counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance and three counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.

Reiger’s bond was set at $25,000.