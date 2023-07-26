MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– According to officials, Ashley Ellis out of Monroe, La decided not to seek reelection as a member of the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education. Ashley was a steadfast advocate for educational excellence and has worked tirelessly to improve opportunities for students in the community.

I am incredibly thankful for the opportunity to serve on BESE for the past four years. It has been a true privilege to work alongside passionate individuals who share the common goal of supporting our students to reach their fullest potential. Ashley Ellis

During her time at BESE, Ashley prioritized the quality investment of COVID relief funds to support literacy initiatives and address learning loss resulting from the pandemic shutdown. She has been a strong driving force, making history as part of the first all-female leadership team alongside President Sandy Holloway and Vice President Kira Orange Jones during her second year.