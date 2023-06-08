MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Artificial intelligence is rapidly emerging, and its presence is taking over many industries including the stock markets.

Anticipation of AI and AI stocks have been around for a while. From the stock market’s perspective its almost emblematic to what we saw in the late 90’s. The difference is now a lot of companies that are involved with AI are already profitable companies; they are making money in another field and AI is going to benefit them further. Darren Oglesby, CEO of Oglesby Financial Group

These benefits are pushing companies to invest in Artificial Intelligence. While companies may deem this as a benefit, some may pose the question of whether or not the technology will cause a decrease in job opportunities, and in the need of human productivity.

I think there will be new jobs created to keep AI if you will and other forms of technology intact; just like there’s been for the past 15 to 20 years. This is just a newer version of that, but I don’t see technology making humans obsolete. Darren Oglesby, CEO of Oglesby Financial Group

Oglesby says the stock market is currently trying to figure out if the economy could be on the verge of a recession. He says they see people coming into the firm with concerns about their money being complacent. Oglesby spoke about the possibility of Artificial Intelligence serving as a preventative tool.