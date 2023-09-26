All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 23, 2023, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to Glenn Oark Circle in West Monroe, La. due to a shots fired complaint. Prior to deputies’ arrival, they were advised that the sheriff’s office received a separate call from an anonymous neighbor stating they observed a male subject allegedly discharging a firearm into the air, leaving the scene in a white Ford F-150.

Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the complainant who advised the suspect arrived at his residence and allegedly caused a disturbance, refusing to leave the property. According to deputies, they were advised that the suspect allegedly struck the victim in the chest area. Once the victim entered their home, the suspect was seen allegedly pulling out a firearm and shooting one round in the air.

Witnesses at the scene told deputies that they heard a gunshot outside of the residence and the suspect was seen leaving in a white Ford F-150. Deputies went on to observe a 9mm shell casing in the street.

Deputies went on to make contact with the suspect and identified him as 42-year-old Jace Jarvis of Rosston, Ark. He was arrested and charged with Simple Battery and Illegal use of Weapons or Dangerous Instruments.