All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 7, 2023, around 7:02 PM, Monroe Police were called to a residence due to a disturbance. According to police, they were advised that the victim was assaulted by his girlfriend, 44-year-old Angela M. Cox.

Cox allegedly hit the victim in the head and face area with a baseball bat during the a verbal altercation over a broken window. After the victim fled the scene, Cox allegedly broke the victim’s gaming system.

Cox was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. She was charged with Aggravated Domestic Abuse Battery and Simple Criminal Damage to Property.

Her bond was set at $5,500.