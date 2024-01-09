MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Mayor Ellis and the City of Monroe announced today that Amazon is planning to open a 56,000-square-foot Amazon distribution facility at the intersection of Luffey Drive and I-20 N Frontage Road, east of Louisiana Delta Community College. As of now, launch plans are in the early stages, and construction will potentially begin in a few weeks.

This last mile facility will allow us to better serve customers in Monroe and across

northeast Louisiana. We’re grateful for the partnership of Mayor Ellis, the City of Monroe, and

the North Louisiana Economic Partnership and look forward to sharing more details

in the future. Jessica Breaux, Sr Manager of Economic Development for Amazon



We are excited to see this development come to Monroe. The job opportunities and growth potential this partnership provides will change outcomes for local families. We are grateful Monroe’s potential is being recognized and this investment is being made in our city. Mayor Friday Ellis, City of Monroe



Hourly wages for most employees in customer fulfillment and transportation typically range between $17 and $28. Jobs, both full-time and part-time, will be offered closer to the facility.