WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Alzheimer’s Association hosted its 1st Annual Bounce Out Alzheimer’s ’23 at the West Monroe Recreational Center Saturday, July 15.

Alzheimer’s Association advocate Bonnie Farmer says the 3-ON-3 game gathered the community to achieve one goal, and that is to benefit the fight against Alzheimer’s disease.

“We just need more awareness of Alzheimers, and what goes with that. The people that deal with it the most, the hardest part is for the caregivers.”

More than 6 million people live with Alzheimers across the country, and nearly 92,000 live with this disease in Louisiana state, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

“Alzheimer’s is not part of aging. It’s not a mental disease. It takes your memory. We had a breakthrough in the last week that a medication was passed for early on set. It is hitting ages younger and younger,” Farmer explained.

Farmer says, for her, Alzheimer’s awareness is a personal mission.

“Having my family here it’s so important to me. You are fighting for my family, and any family who is affected by this disease.”

William Graves and Josh Taylor are two of the local players who are using their love for sports to help raise funds and awareness for Alzheimer’s care, support, education and research.

“I love it, you know. I play basketball with my buddy here. I’ve known him since he was 14 years old back in high school. I told him, let’s get a couple of friends together. It’s a great turn out. They know they are here for a good cause. Alzheimer is really like a question mark for most people,” Graves said.

“For us it does hit close to home. One of my grandparents suffers from dementia, so when I heard it, I certainly wouldn’t want any family going through it,” Taylor explained. “I want them to know that we are behind them. So, I called a couple of buddies, Jeff and Jason, and we all signed up to come play basketball, which we all are out of shape, but if we can support an event like this, and someone like Bonnie, then obviously we are all in.”

The team has met its goal of raising $1,000. Farmer says an Alzheimer’s Awareness Walk is scheduled for October 14. If you would like to make a donation click here.