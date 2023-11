Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, the Wellspring in Monroe, La., is hosting their annual Adopt-A-Child project this holiday season.

“Adopt-A-Child,” is a project to help bring joy to children and families throughout Northeast Louisiana. For more information, please email jhart@wellspringalliance.org for an adoption list or additional information about our Adopt-A-Child project.