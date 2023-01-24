WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — From January 22, 2023, through January 28, 2023, is National Passenger Safety Week. and vehicles in 2019 made up 62% of traffic fatalities nationwide according to officials.

The Louisiana State Police and Destination Zero Deaths are working together to give passengers tools so that the roads are safer. Passengers are encouraged to speak up for their own safety when in a dangerous driving situation.

These are the following tips to get the conversation started:

Seat Belt Safety: Passengers can help ensure all occupants are properly restrained inside the vehicle. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported unrestrained rear-seat passengers are two times more likely to be killed in a traffic crash.

Distracted Driving: Sometimes a break in conversation is the best way to be helpful to a driver. Although a driver may be looking at the roadway, listening and replying to a conversation can be a distraction. By limiting conversations, a passenger can help a driver fully concentrate on the roadway ahead.

Extra Set of Eyes: Passengers can be an extra set of eyes for a driver to help everyone get to their destination safely. By scanning the roadway for potential hazards, passengers can help alert a driver to something they may have not seen.

Speak Up: If a driver is partaking in risky behavior behind the wheel, passengers should not be hesitant to speak up. If a driver continues once the behavior is brought to their attention, passengers should make the choice to not ride with that person. No one should ever get into a vehicle with an impaired driver.

Passengers should encourage safe driving, speak up to stop dangerous driving, and speak up when their life is in danger as a result of reckless driving in order to make Louisiana’s roads a safer place to travel.