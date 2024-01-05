MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)–According to the Tiger Network, on January 5, 2024, 6 Neville High School students were involved in a tragic accident, and one of the students reportedly passed away. The Methodist Church on 3900 Loop Road in Monroe, La. will open its doors at 9 A.M., to the public for anyone who would like to pray for the families involved.

The Methodist Church would like for you to come join them in prayers for peace and healing as the families, students, friends, administrators, and teammates struggle through the next days, weeks, months, and years.