All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, October 10, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Lilac Street in reference to an obscenity complaint. Upon arrival, deputies were advised that a 5-year-old female subject allegedly saw her neighbor, 28-year-old Derrick Paul Lewis, by her window touching himself inappropriately.

According to the affidavit, officials viewed the security camera footage and observed Lewis standing outside of his trailer pleasuring himself with his genital area exposed. Deputies went on to make contact with Lewis and a brief struggle took place between authorities and Lewis.

Lewis was placed under arrest and charged with Obscenity, Resisting an Officer, and Battery of a Police Officer. He was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center where his bond was set at $4,500.