MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On June 12, 2023, around 4:30 PM, authorities with the Monroe Police Department were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on N. 8th Street. As a result of the crash, the driver and other occupants of the vehicle were injured and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

According to reports, on June 13, 2023, the driver of the vehicle, 47-year-old Corkahn Zinnererman, died from the injuries sustained during the crash. Toxicology results are pending at this time.