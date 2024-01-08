MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, Jan 16, 2024, the City of Monroe will honor Dr. King’s legacy of equality, justice, and love at the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. birthday salute.

This event has been going on for 45 years, honoring King’s life and the contributions of local citizens. The Keynote speaker for the event will be Monroe native, author, and accomplished attorney Zebie Grayson.

The salute will begin at 10 a.m. at the W.L. “Jack” Howard Theatre at 401 Lea Joyner Memorial Expressway.