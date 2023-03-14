MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Bry Art Gallery in the ULM Art Program and School of Visual and Performing Arts at the University of Louisiana Monroe presents the 30th Annual High School Junior/Senior Juried Art Exhibition from February 27, 2023, through March 22, 2023. High school art students from Northern Louisiana were asked to enter the competition with no fee.

The entries are juried by a panel of ULM art faculty members and accepted entries are currently being exhibited in the gallery through March 22, 2023.