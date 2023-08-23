OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 8, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a liquor store on Winnsboro Road in Monroe, La, in regard to a drive-by shooting. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the victim who allegedly stated that his cousin, Kristen Smith, an unknown black male and an unknown white female shot at his trailer from a white Camaro. According to reports, deputies located five spent .40 caliber shell casings near the residence.

On August 10, 2023, a detective with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office spoke with the victim. The victim allegedly stated that he was outside his home when Smith arrived at his home with her friend, Trisha Maum, and Trisha’s boyfriend, Jaylen Harris, in a white Camaro.

According to deputies, the victim stated that an argument began and that he asked Smith to leave. As the Camaro was leaving, Smith, who was in the rear seat, and Harris, who was in the passenger seat, held both of their arms out of the window and began to shoot towards the victim’s residence. Maum, who was driving, did not appear to have a gun; however, Smith, Maum and Harris were arrested and charged with Assault by Drive by Shooting.