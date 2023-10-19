OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 19, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that they have made three arrest after storage unit burglaries took place in the areas of Arkansas Road, Whites Ferry Road and Ole Hwy 15 in West Monroe, La. According to investigators, Dalton Knight, Danny Knight and Roy Knight were also charged in connection with two residential burglaries, one in Calhoun, La. on Joseph Thomas Road and one on Wallace Dean Road.

The suspects were booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on multiple counts of simple burglary and burglary of an inhabited dwelling. Deputies confirmed that Dalton and Danny were also charged with Possession of Stolen Firearms and Possession of Firearms by a Convicted Felon.

Photo courtesy of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office



The investigation remains ongoing.