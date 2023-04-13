MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The University of Louisiana Monroe will host a 2D Super Select NIT Tournament on April 14, 2023, and April 16, 2023. This event will take place at ULM University Park. This event is expected to bring an estimated economic impact of over $167,000 to Ouachita Parish.

We are excited to have the teams and their families in Monroe-West Monroe and look forward to a great weekend of competition. Scott Bruscato Discover Monroe-West Monroe Executive Vice President of Sales

For more information, you can call 318-387-5691.