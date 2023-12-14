WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — From March 19, 2024, to March 31, 2024, Discover Monroe, City of West Monroe, and West Monroe Sports and Events will host the 2024 US Olympic Trials for Table Tennis and the US Junior National Table Tennis Team Trials at West Monroe Sports and Events. According to officials, the 2024 US Olympic Trials will consist of over 100 domestic and international players aiming to secure a spot on the US Olympic Team for Paris 2024.

Elite table tennis athletes from across the nation will battle for the chance to represent the United States on the international stage. The US Junior National Team trials will bring over 250 top youth players from across the country to battle for National team status.

We are thrilled to host a new event of Olympic level competition. The US Table Tennis Olympic Trials and the US Junior National Table Tennis Team Trials will bring students and professional athletes from throughout the US to compete. The opportunity to have the national and international spotlight on West Monroe and the surrounding area for sports competitions is a huge win for our communities. We expect visitors and viewership of the competition to reach throughout the world. This event helps to provide for the table tennis sports program development along with economic impact to our parish. We are looking forward to showcasing our local hospitality to USA Table Tennis Alana Cooper, Discover Monroe-West Monroe President/CEO

Discover Monroe-West Monroe Executive Vice President Scott Bruscato first met with event organizers at The TEAMS Conference & Expo in West Palm Beach, Florida. After learning the needs and specifications for the event, Bruscato determined that West Monroe Sports & Events would be a perfect fit and pitched the new facility.