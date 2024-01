WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The 2024 AG Expo will take place from Friday, January 12, 2024, to Saturday, January 13, 2024. On Friday, the event occurs between 2 PM to 4 PM and the event will take place from 9 AM to 4 PM on Saturday.

To win free tickets to the expo, be sure to visit https://myarklamiss.secondstreetapp.com/AG-EXPO-2024/.