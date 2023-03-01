MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Officials have announced that the 2023 Trey Altick Prep Classic Baseball Tournament will be held from March 2, 2023, to March 4, 2023, in Ouachita Parish. Reports stated that the estimated economic impact of this event is over $270,000 for the parish.

Games will be played at Embanato Field, Ouachita Parish High School, Ouachita Christian School, Sterlington Sports Complex, West Monroe High School, and West Ouachita High School.

I would like to give a special thank you to Tim O’Neal for organizing the Trey Altick Prep Classic. It is a tremendous honor to be associated with this tournament that continues to honor the legacy of Trey Altick. We are looking forward to watching our local and out of town teams compete this weekend. Scott Bruscato, Discover Monroe-West Monroe Executive Vice President of Sales

For more information, call 318-387-5691.