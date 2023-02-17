WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, March 11, 2023, The St. Paddy’s Day Bicycle Parade and Festival, presented by Centric Federal Credit Union, will be held at Kiroli Park in West Monroe.

The festivities will include live music and entertainment presented by Music City Studios. There will be numerous activities for your family to enjoy, such as arts and crafts and games. Free green lemonade and additional food items will be available at the event.

Photo courtesy of West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce

This non-motorized parade includes bicycles, scooters, wagons, and strollers and is open to adults, children, and pets. The best-costumed children under age 5 and those ages 6 and up will be rewarded with prizes.

Here is the schedule for the event:

10:00 AM – Live Music

11:00 AM – Contest Judging

• Most Festive Little Leprechaun (Ages 5 and under)

• Most Festive Leprechaun (Ages 6 and up)

• Most Festive Ride

12:00 PM – Lineup begins for Bicycle Parade

Park admission is free from 10 AM until 12 PM. Standard park admission of $1 per person will go into effect after noon.

If you would like more information about the St. Paddy’s Day Bicycle Parade and Festival, contact the West Monroe West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce at (318) 325-1961.