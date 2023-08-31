WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Grab your cowboy boots and saddle up, the Annual Cotton Stakes Cutting Classic Competition is to take place on September 3, 2023, to September 10, 2023.

The number of contestants vary, but the competition is expected to showcase between 600 to 700 horses from all over the nation. Officials say Children of certain ages along with nonprofessional and professional riders will be competing.

The sport originated from way back Tom Holt, the Cotton Stake Classic announcer, said. ” Ranchers that ran cows didn’t have fences back in the old days of Texas. So, the neighbors ran all their cows together and learned how to cut those cattle away from the herd when they had to go to market and also if the cows needed doctoring.”

If you want to see the best cutting be sure to attend on September 3rd and 4th Holt said. “If you want to see the best cutting, it would be this coming Sunday and Monday with the professional trainers on five- or six-year-old horses.” The event is free to people of all ages and is “a lot of fun to watch.”