MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — From September 29, 2023, to October 8, 2023, the 2023 Ark-La-Miss Fair will take place at 401 Lea Joyner Memorial Expressway in Monroe, La. Fair admissions are $6 for adults and $4 for children who are between ages 2 and 11.

The schedule for the fair can be seen in the table below.

Date Event September 29, 2023 Midway opens at 5 PM

Friday Night Magic Wristbands are $25

Unlimited Rides are from 5 PM to 1 AM September 30, 2023 Midway opens at 1 PM

Ride Special will be from 1 PM to 5 PM

All rides are $2 per ride (only until 5 PM)

All-day wristbands will be $30 (unlimited rides from 1 PM to closing) October 1, 2023 Midway opens at 1 PM

All-day wristbands will be $30 (unlimited rides from 1 PM to closing) October 2, 2023 – October 5, 2023 Midway opens at 5 PM

All-day ride wristbands are $20

Unlimited rides from 5 PM to closing October 6, 2023 Midway opens at 5 PM

All-day ride wristbands are $25

Unlimited rides from 5 PM to 1 AM October 7, 2023 Midway opens at 1 PM

Ride Special will be from 1 PM to 5 PM

All-day wristbands will be $30 (unlimited rides from 1 PM to closing) October 8, 2023 Midway opens at 1 PM

All-day ride wristbands are $15

Unlimited rides are from 1 PM to 8 PM

For more information, call 318-396-8700.