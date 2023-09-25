MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — From September 29, 2023, to October 8, 2023, the 2023 Ark-La-Miss Fair will take place at 401 Lea Joyner Memorial Expressway in Monroe, La. Fair admissions are $6 for adults and $4 for children who are between ages 2 and 11.
The schedule for the fair can be seen in the table below.
|Date
|Event
|September 29, 2023
|Midway opens at 5 PM
Friday Night Magic Wristbands are $25
Unlimited Rides are from 5 PM to 1 AM
|September 30, 2023
|Midway opens at 1 PM
Ride Special will be from 1 PM to 5 PM
All rides are $2 per ride (only until 5 PM)
All-day wristbands will be $30 (unlimited rides from 1 PM to closing)
|October 1, 2023
|Midway opens at 1 PM
All-day wristbands will be $30 (unlimited rides from 1 PM to closing)
|October 2, 2023 – October 5, 2023
|Midway opens at 5 PM
All-day ride wristbands are $20
Unlimited rides from 5 PM to closing
|October 6, 2023
|Midway opens at 5 PM
All-day ride wristbands are $25
Unlimited rides from 5 PM to 1 AM
|October 7, 2023
|Midway opens at 1 PM
Ride Special will be from 1 PM to 5 PM
All-day wristbands will be $30 (unlimited rides from 1 PM to closing)
|October 8, 2023
|Midway opens at 1 PM
All-day ride wristbands are $15
Unlimited rides are from 1 PM to 8 PM
For more information, call 318-396-8700.