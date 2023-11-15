MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 15, 2023, at 7:42 AM, the Monroe Police Department was called to a residence on Heritage Circle in reference to a welfare concern. Upon arrival, officers located a 20-year-old male victim who was suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to police, the victim was transported to a nearby hospital and was later pronounced deceased. Detectives are asking for the public’s help in this case.

If you live in this area and have security cameras, please review your security cameras from 11-14-23 at 11:30 pm to 11-15-23 at 7:42 am for any unusual activity. Specifically, MPD detectives are looking for a gray Dodge Charger. Monroe Police Department

If you have any security camera footage that would assist with this investigation or any other information regarding this incident, please contact the Monroe Police Department at (318) 329-2600.