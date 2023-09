WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, September 13, 2023, officials of the Ouachita Parish School Board announced that two West Monroe High School Senior students have been named semifinalists for the 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program. The students are John Wesley Floyd and Brantley Martin.

Floyd and Martin are among 16,000 Semifinalists across the nation, chosen out of more than 1.3 million applicants.