OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, September 26, 2023, shortly after 5:00 PM, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop F began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 20 near the Cheniere Drew Exit. According to officials, the crash claimed the lives of 60-year-old Selden W. Heatley II and 76-year-old Selden J. Heatley.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2011 Hurricane RV (recreational vehicle), driven by Selden W. Heatley II, was traveling west on I-20, in the left lane. At the same time, a 2020 Nissan Altima was traveling west on I-20, in the right lane. For reasons still under investigation, the RV exited the left side of the road. The driver attempted to regain control of the RV by steering to the right but overcorrected and struck the Nissan. After the impact, the RV traveled off the right side of the road before colliding with a tree and becoming engulfed in flames.

Selden W. Heatley II and Selden J. Heatley were pronounced dead at the scene. Restraint use is unknown. The driver of the Nissan, who was properly restrained, was uninjured. Although impairment is not suspected, routine toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.