All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 24, 2023, at 2:23 PM, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Sam Head Road in West Monroe, La. in reference to a shooting. According to court documents, investigators were advised by an adult male subject that they observed a gray Toyota SUV drive by the residence approximately three times.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Trenton Treveon Bell. The vehicle returned to the residence and the front passenger was allegedly seen firing a handgun, shooting multiple times into the home. According to authorities, the gunshots nearly stuck two juvenile victims inside of their bedroom.

Shortly after the shooting, the vehicle fled the scene. After investigators received testimonies from multiple witnesses, they obtained an arrest warrant for Bell and he was eventually arrested on January 4, 2024.

He was charged with Criminal Conspiracy and Assault by Drive-by Shooting. His bond was set at $12,500.