Dislciamer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.”

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 23, 2023, officers with the Monroe Police Department were dispatched to a shooting in the 100 block of Forrest Avenue in Monroe. When officers arrived to the scene, they located a Black male laying in the street. The man was identified as Ladarius Bradley.

Bradley was found with gunshot wounds to the back of the head, left bicep, and upper chest. Bradley was later pronounced dead at St. Francis hospital.

Further investigation uncovered that Bradley was dropped off at the location. A witness reported that a vehicle pulled up to the location and inside the vehicle was Kevin Berry and another man that goes by the name Trippy. Berry and Trippy reportedly proceeded to tell Bradley that he should not have come there and he was not welcomed.

Photo courtesy of Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

The witness also stated that Berry allegedly took out a gun and walked towards the road. After Bradley exited the vehicle, Berry, Trippy, and Bradley began an argument.

The witness explained that Berry and Trippy allegedly began firing shots annd Bradley fell to the ground after being shot. Another witness claimed that they saw Berry getting out of a Blue/Green Tahoe in the 100 block of Forrest Avenue.

Berry was seen by the witness walk towards the road and began arguing with Bradley. The witness advised authorities that Berry turned around and walked away a few steps from Bradley, but Berry turned back around and began shooting at Bradley.

The witness described Berry to be wearing blue pants and a white hoodie. The description the witness provided was congruent with video evidence.

Another witness stated that Trippy was standing next to them when Bradley got out of the vehicle. The witness claimed that Trippy took out a gun and began shooting at Bradley while standing next to them.

In a photo line-up, a witness positively identified Trippy, 19-year-old Roddrick Bass, as the person who shot at Bradley. The witness stated the other suspect involved with the shooting goes by the name Ta Ta.

Another witness was shown a photo line-up and also selected Bass as the person involved in the shooting. Bass has been charged with Second Degree Murder.