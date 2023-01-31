All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 28, 2023, at approximately 1:33 AM, officers of the Monroe Police Department responded to a possible shooting at the Kingsway Apartment on Elm Street. Upon arrival, officers were ambushed by four gunmen.

The gunmen waited for officers’ arrival and ambushed police with approximately 40 rounds of gunfire. According to police, 18-year-old E’Marion D. Graham was seen on camera running toward the corner of one of the apartments when the gunfire began.

In the video, Graham is allegedly seen firing several rounds at Monroe Police with one bullet striking a patrol unit’s front bumper. The four gunmen fled the scene immediately after the shooting and their identities were not obtained until later.

On Monday, January 30, 2023, Monroe Police arrived at a residence on Carver Street in search of Graham. Graham led authorities on a chase until he was eventually apprehended.

According to police, they located a Taurus 9mm handgun on his person. Graham denied any involvement in the shooting; however, detectives located a video of Graham recording himself with the other gunmen as they waited for Monroe Police’s arrival prior to the ambush.

Monroe Police also discovered that Graham is a suspect in multiple shootings that have taken place in Monroe, La. over the last year. The homeowner of the residence that Graham was located in advised authorities that Graham is their son’s friend.

The homeowner also mentioned they were pressing charges against Graham for burglary. According to Graham, he missed school that day and spent the day at the residence.

Graham was arrested and charged with three counts of First-Degree Attempted Murder, Simple Burglary, and Resisting an Officer.

If you have any knowledge of the ambush, call the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600.