WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, Feb 3, 2024, the 17th Annual Krewe of Paws Mardi Gras Parade will be in downtown West Monroe.

Festivities begin at 11 a.m., which will feature costume contests, float contests, and games. The parade will start at 1 p.m.

Registration is now open for this highly anticipated parade, which supports the excellent work of Paws of Northeast Louisiana. To register for this parade, use the link below.

https://pawsnela.org/product.php?id=37