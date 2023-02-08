MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 8, 2023, at approximately 8 AM, Louisiana State Police were called to a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Louisiana Highway 553 near Moon Lake Road. NBC 10 learned that the crash claimed the life of 17-year-old James Michael Sykes.

During the investigation, authorities were informed that Sykes was traveling north at a high rate of speed on Louisiana Highway 553 in a 2008 Toyota Tundra. The vehicle then exited the roadway, striking a tree.

Sykes, who was restrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Ouachita Parish Coroner’s Office. Toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.