MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — From January 12, 2024, to January 15, 2024, the 101st Airborne Division Air Assault will conduct a training exercise involving increased helicopter traffic in the area.

The division will establish a forward arming and refueling point (FARP) at Monroe Regional Airport throughout the week to conduct refueling and resupply.

The exercise is designed to evaluate and certify the division’s ability to conduct large-scale, long-range air assault operations, implementing training scenarios to test the unit’s communication, logistical resupply, and tactical abilities.

For updates and media content, visit DVIDS – 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) (dvidshub.net) or contact 931- 218- 8725