WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The round of thunderstorms that arrived to the ArkLaMiss on the morning of March 22, 2022 caused some places to receive two to six inches of rainfall. This led some residents in Ouachita Parish concerned on the possible flooding from the over flow of the pumps.

In total, the city of Monroe operates eighteen storm water pump stations. But there are six primary storm water stations which operate during any moderate to heavy rainfall. The communications director, Michelli Martin, stated that all of the pumps were working during the storms. In fact, before the storms arrival the city of Monroe ditch crew went to every ditch especially the ones that are more prone to flood to make sure there was no debris or litter clogging the pumps.

However, the city of Monroe encourages residents to keep their lawns clean and to not litter into the ditches. By doing so, this will help people stay safe during severe weather events.