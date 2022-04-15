MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office says a 17-year-old has passed away as a result of a drive-by-shooting. According to a release, OPSO responded to the 200 block of Blackwood Drive in Monroe, in reference to a shooting.

When deputies arrived, they found the teenage male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he later was pronounced dead due to his injuries. Authorities say the events of the shooting are currently under investigation by OPSO.

At this time, the identity of the victim is being withheld.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact OPSO at 318-329-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 318-388-CASH.