WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) -- As we move into the holidays we tend to look at our families, friends, and acquaintances to examine the roles these relationships play in our lives. KTVE/KARD's Nick Sommer gives us an inside look at his relationship with his grandfather, who helped shape him in to the man he is today.

"I just enjoy each day. I'm not worried about it, you know, I'm 94, you know what am I gonna worry about? I'm just enjoying each day and if I get, I get it. Like I said, I'm 94, how many years do I have left?," says Edward Duko.