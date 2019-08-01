Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office conducts training for critical incidents at schools

WEST MONROE, La. — (8/1/19) The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted a critical incident training earlier today at West Ouachita High School.

This training happens regularly for various critical incidents that may occur, particularly involving schools.

OPSO works closely with Ouachita Parish School Board in training and preparing deputies on how to respond to these type of incidents.

The sheriff’s office said by implementing the plans through training, they are able to utilize and critique their effectiveness, make any changes deemed necessary, in order to properly be prepared to protect the safety of the children and school personnel.

The exercise involved OPSO, Ouachita Fire and Acadian Ambulance service.

