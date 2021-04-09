Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office announces dates for its Teen Cadet Academy 2021

OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced the dates to attend their Teen Cadet Academy for the year of 2021.

According to a release posted on the OPSO website, the Teen Cadet Academy is a one week summer program for teens that may be interested in a career in law enforcement.

Cadets will be provided with a working knowledge of all the daily operations of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.

All teens between the ages of 14-18 that reside and go to school in Ouachita Parish are invited to attend.

The academy will be held from June 21-June 25 with May 19 being the deadline to register. The class starts promptly at 8 a.m. and ends by 4 p.m. with graduation on Friday at 5:30.

It will be held at the Ouachita Parish Rifle Range located at 357 Sheriff Richard Fewell Road in West Monroe.

Classes will be limited to 20 seats with qualified applicants being accepted on a first come, first serve basis.

All potential cadets must be recommended by their school’s principal. Recommendation forms and applications will be made available to your school or you can print one from the link below.

Any applications from students that have been placed in out-of-school suspension during the current school year will not be accepted.

The cost is $50 per cadet and they will be provided with a lunch and two snacks each day with water available at all times.

To learn more or to print a registration form, please click here.

For any more questions or concerns, please contact Deputy Leha Odom at (318) 376-6406.