Ouachita Parish Sheriffs searching for missing person

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person, Christopher Muse, 20, who was last seen at his Monroe residence on September 13, 2021. He is described as a Black Male, 6’2″ tall and weighing a 135 pounds.

Christopher Muse, pictured left

Muse was last seen wearing a black shirt and khaki pants with black Nike Slides shoes. Authorities are asking anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Muse to contact the Ouachita Parish Sherriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.