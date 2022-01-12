UPDATE: Bershat D. Joseph has been found safe

UPDATE: Bershat D. Joseph has been located safe.

OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Bershat D. Joseph, 58. She was last seen in the Lakeshore area of Monroe in June 2021. She is believed to frequent that area and may be possibly driving a white Mazda CX-3.

Bershat D. Joseph Courtesy of OPSO

Joseph is described as a Black female, 5’5″ tall, weighing 170 lbs., short brownish-gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information as to the whereabouts of Bershat D. Joseph is asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.