Ouachita Parish Sheriffs need help locating missing person

UPDATE: Mr. Stadter has been found safe.

OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD)– The Ouachita Parish Sheriffs Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating George Stadter, 78. He has not been in contact with his family sine November 11, 2021.

Stadter is from the Lakeshore area in Monroe and is described as a White male, 5’11” tall, 195 pounds, and has brown eyes. A clothing description is not available at this time. He should be traveling in a blue 2002 Chevrolet single cab pickup truck.

Anyone with any information as to the whereabouts of George Stadter is asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.