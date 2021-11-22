Ouachita Parish Sheriffs need help identifying vehicle burglary suspect

OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD)– Ouachita Parish Sheriffs are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in several vehicle burglaries on Preston Loop Drive in Monroe that happened on November 21, 2021.

The person of interest in this investigation is pictured below. Though he is in a wheelchair in the photo, he is not handicapped as he was seen walking and running from different vehicles while committing the burglaries.

The suspect is described as a tall, light complexioned Black male. Anyone with information as to the identity of the suspect or of the vehicle burglaries is asked to contact OPSO at 318-329-1200.