OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Investigators are currently searching for a runaway juvenile.

Aaliyah Shunterrica Coleman, age 17 is described as a Black female, 5’-8” tall weighing 120 lbs.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, she was last seen at her residence on Garrett Road in Monroe on July 24, 2021.

If anyone has any information as to the whereabouts of Aaliyah Coleman, please contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.