Ouachita Parish Sheriffs are investigating a string of storage unit burglaries across the parish

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Although robbery is pretty common during this time of the year, deputies say one of the main reasons for storage unit break ins have been drug habits.

“They steal the item that they could easily sell and get cash for. but probably the number one reason is narcotics.” Says public information of OPSO, Glenn Springfield.

Deputy Springfield says although nothing is 100 percent fail proof, there are a few things you should consider before renting a storage unit.

“Check the lighting, make sure the area is well lit up at night, especially where you’re gonna go and rent. check video cameras, the quality of it restricted access.” Says Springfield.

“Those are the main 3 things you can do to help prevent the burglary from your storage unit.” He said

He also says investing in a good lock might even be a big help.

“But don’t go buying a $1.75 lock and put $5000 dollars worth of merchandise in a storage building. Get yourself a good heavy lock that tells you what time it is or what type it is. And do that.” Springfield.

Deputy Springfield says writing down and keeping information of your items could also help identify them if they’re ever stolen.

“A Lot of times we run into problems when we clear these burglaries up, we can’t find people who can help identify items or don’t have serial numbers or no identifying marks. So that helps us a whole bunch so that we can get it back to the proper owners.” Says Springfield.

Deputy Springfield says there are other investigations still ongoing and they’re expecting more arrests and charges.